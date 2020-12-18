Selena Gomez Says Her Success in 2020 Has Been 'Bittersweet'

Selena Gomez has had an incredible 2020 -- but it's been "bittersweet."

"There’s this bittersweet feeling, of course. I would much rather the world be in a better place," she tells Billboard in a new interview published on Thursday. "Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it."

Gomez, 28, released her album Rare at the beginning of the year, which became her third No. 1 on the Billboard charts. In March, she launched merch for her empowering track "Dance Again," with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Additionally, in August, her cooking show, Selena + Chef, debuted on HBO Max and her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, dropped the following month. Gomez also teamed up with Blackpink for their fun single "Ice Cream," all while becoming an investor in the frozen treats company Serendipity.

“Blackpink is an incredible group and their album is awesome, and I thought it would be so fun to step into a whole different world, so it was a no-brainer,” Gomez says of working with the K-Pop group. "It was very different from any music I’ve done, but that was the point. The idea of doing something with a dominant girl group, bringing their culture here -- and obviously they did equal for me over there -- it just seemed so perfect."

But brace yourselves because 2021 will be filled with even more of the pop star, who teased that she has “a whole little vessel of good things coming." Among her other projects include a Spanish-language album, a second season of Selena + Chef and a new Hulu series titled Only Murders in the Building, a movie and more.

"It’s nice to know that Rare became what it became for me," she reflects on her musical achievements this year. "And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I’ve released so far. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna challenge myself for the next."

A source told ET earlier this month that Gomez is "focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her."

Whether it's dating or not, as she's been rumored to be dating NBA player Jimmy Butler, the source noted, "Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys. She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever."

