Selena Gomez Says She Wants to Give Music 'One Last Try' Before Focusing on Acting Again

Selena Gomez is sharing her thoughts on the possibility of retiring from music.

The 28-year-old singer covers the April issue of Vogue, and admits in the accompanying interview that she finds it difficult to keep doing music "when people don't necessarily take you seriously."

"I've had moments where I’ve been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" Gomez explains. "'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough."

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she continues. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Gomez, who released her third studio album, Rare, last January, clarifies to the outlet that she would like to spend more time producing, and to give herself "a real shot at acting." The Grand Prairie, Texas, native first appeared on TV on Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004, followed by her big breakthrough role as Alex Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007.

"That was my job in a way -- to be perfect," she recalls, of being a child star and growing up in the spotlight. "You’re considered a figure kids look up to, and they take that seriously there. I think I spent so many years just trying to say the right thing to people for the sake of keeping myself sane."

During another portion of the interview, Gomez opens up about going to rehab in 2014, when she was "burned out and depressed." It also came after her lupus diagnosis, for which the singer underwent chemotherapy and spent weeks in the ICU. Gomez later reentered treatment centers in 2016 and 2018.

"I knew I couldn’t go on unless I learned to listen to my body and mind when I really needed help," Gomez confesses, revealing that she still deals with "late-night anxiety" today. "I start thinking about my personal life, and I’m like, 'What am I doing with my life?' It becomes this spiral."

Hear more in the video below.