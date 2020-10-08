'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Reacts to Fans Slamming Ex-Husband Justin Hartley

Season three of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix on Friday, and with it, fans learned new details about Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley. According to Stause, she was blindsided by her and Hartley's split; she says he ended their relationship with a text just 45 minutes before his divorce filing went public.

As Hartley has yet to publicly address his and Stause's split, viewers have just the reality star's side of the story -- and they're not happy with Hartley. Fans have taken to social media slamming the This Is Us star for the way he supposedly ended things... and Stause appears to be having fun with the tweets.

"This n**** Justin Hartley TEXTED Chrishell that he was divorcing her?!? #SellingSunset," Ira Madison III tweeted on Saturday, to which Stause replied with a gif of Jordan Peele sweating profusely. "Me trying to keep it classy and not like your tweet," she wrote.

Me trying to keep it classy and not like your tweet pic.twitter.com/OFBBu2PBlR — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 8, 2020

Stause also couldn't help but laugh at a fan joking they curse the day Hartley was born.

My favorite gif 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 9, 2020

The soap star replied with skeleton emojis at another fan's tweet reading, "Chrishell didn’t deserve the fake snow assaulting her, ok!? Justin Fartley ended their marriage over a TEXT and she STILL came to support her bully’s wedding...WHILE dying on the inside?! AND DAVINA HAD THE NERVE?! NOT THIS. #SellingSunset."

While Stause enjoyed the support, she also encouraged fans not to get too heated with their tweets slamming Hartley and her co-star, Davina Potratz.

"I SO appreciate all the love you guys have given for #SellingSunset 🙌🏽wow! That being said, some of you are attacking a certain person in defending me. I appreciate the sentiment because certain things made me mad too. But I hate feeling like someone is getting bullied," she wrote.

"Want to help empower women and if my tweet has any say at all I just hope you can keep the passion but maybe minus the vitriol..?" Stause added. "Love you guys SO much though and LOVE your enthusiam!"

Want to help empower women and if my tweet has any say at all I just hope you can keep the passion but maybe minus the vitriol..? Love you guys SO much though and LOVE your enthusiam! 💗🙏🏼 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 9, 2020

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences and listing his and Stause's date of separation as months before, in July, even though they had made public appearances together after that date. Selling Sunset's third season was filmed after July too. At the time, a source told ET the couple's friends were "completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

In an interview with ET, Stause said she "really truly loved" Hartley, and that "it's unfortunate the way that everything happened."

"I still had a month to go of shooting the show when this all went down," she shared. "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh, I don't know… hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

All three seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix. See more on Stause and Hartley's split in the video below.