'Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Spotted Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has kisses for someone else! The real estate broker was spotted kissing model Marie-Lou while in Mykonos, Greece. The pair was captured sharing a kiss while in a shopping village.

A source tells ET, "Jason has been seeing Marie-Lou and trying to keep things private. He is happy and doing well."

Oppenheim, 45, and Marie-Lou were both dressed casually. The Netflix star wore a pair of black shorts with a white shirt, while the model wore a form-fitting dress. There is no official confirmation on the pair’s status. However, Oppenheim made an appearance on the model’s Instagram Stories.

In Marie-Lou's highlights, she poses for a picture with the broker on what appears to be the roof of a lavish house. “selling sunset season 6 coming soon,” she wrote over the photo.

SWNS

Oppenheim’s outing with the model comes seven months after his emotional split from Selling Sunset co-star and co-worker Chrishell Stause. In December, the pair shared that they ended their relationship -- five months after making things Instagram official.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset highlighted the beginning and the end of their whirlwind relationship. During the season 5 reunion, Stause and Oppenheim became emotional as they talked about the thing that drove their romance apart.

"I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family, but I've also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like," Stause said. "I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself. I'm open to adoption -- things like that."

Marie-Lou/Instagram

During the reunion, Stause also revealed that she had moved on and was in a relationship with Australian rapper G-Flip, who identifies as non-binary. Still friends, Oppenheim gave their love his seal of approval.

In June, Stause revealed that her current partner and her ex met for the first time and things are all good. "They are thick as thieves already,” the 40-year-old told ET about G-Flip and Oppenheim’s meeting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

"It's so funny. They are talking sports and I'm like, 'I'm out. I don't know,'" she said. "I'm like, 'If y'all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'"