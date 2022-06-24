'Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Speaks Out on Her Exit From Netflix Show

Maya Vander is signing off from Selling Sunset.

The realtor, who fans first met in the premiere of the Netflix series back in 2019, spoke out about her exit from the show in a message shared to social media. "So...I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination," she began. "I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision!"

While Vander is saying goodbye, she's leaving with love. "Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!" she noted.

The reality star also addressed her recent personal losses, telling fans, "The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore."

Earlier this week, Vander told fans that she had suffered a miscarriage after 10 weeks. In December 2021, she opened up to fans about the stillbirth of her baby boy at 38 weeks. The star is mom to a son, Aiden, and a daughter, Elle.

Though she's stepping away from TV, Vander is not hanging up her real estate hat, but rather getting a change of scenery. "Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass, " she said, "is the right decision for me to move forward."

On Thursday, Vander officially announced that her eponymous real estate group, based in Florida, had joined with Compass.

"The Maya Vander Group is so excited for this next chapter," she wrote on Instagram, "as we continue to take over the Miami luxury real estate market. #TheMayaVanderGroup."

While fans won't be seeing Vander on their small screens, there's still plenty of Selling Sunset heading their way -- Netflix announced this week that the show has been renewed for two more seasons.

Meanwhile, if the show does pick up more Emmy nominations, it sounds like fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for Vander on the red carpet. As she wrote, "I am so grateful for @netflix.. Adam, Skyler and of course Jason for such a great run! Now... let's get an Emmy."