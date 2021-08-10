Selma Blair and More Celebs Send Love and Support to Christina Applegate Following MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate's friends and fans are showing love to her after she publicly revealed on Tuesday that she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old actress shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Applegate received an outpouring of support, including from her The Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair. Blair was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

"Loving you always," Blair commented on Applegate's post. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

Applegate's The Rocker co-star, Josh Gad, wrote, "I don't know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than @1capplegate. She will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend's way 🙏🙏🙏."

Sean Maguire, Applegate's Prince Charming co-star, wrote, "Sending you love light and positive vibes & you are in my prayers my friend. X."

Meanwhile, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society thanked the actress for talking about her diagnosis.

"Thank you, Christina, for your courage in opening up about living with MS," their tweet read. "We all appreciate the awareness that you are bringing to the disease. Please know that we at the MS Society are here to help in whatever way that we can. https://ntlms.org/cnnChristinaApplegate #MultipleSclerosis."

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is "a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)." Other celebrities who also have gone public with their MS battles aside from the Dead to Me actress and Blair include Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Montel Williams.

This isn't the first time Applegate, who is mom to 10-year-old daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, has battled a health issue. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and had a double mastectomy later that same year. Applegate's foundation, Right Action for Women, offers free MRIs for high-risk women.