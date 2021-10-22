Selma Blair Reflects on Having Her Son Arthur Shave Her Head Ahead of Stem Cell Transplant (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is sharing her journey with multiple sclerosis (MS) in her new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. The neurological disease is something the 49-year-old actress has been battling for years, and has had her loved ones by her side every step of the way.

In one particularly emotional moment in the documentary, Blair's 10-year-old son, Arthur, shaves her head ahead of her stem cell transplant.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Blair about her decision to involve Arthur. "It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," she explained. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say -- not a say, really, but is included."

She added that Arthur has already forgotten the conversation surrounding shaving his mom's head, which took place years ago. "There is so much I realize he was really young he didn't remember," Blair shared.

So much of the Cruel Intentions star's decisions throughout this process were influenced by her son, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick.

"Having the responsibility for any creature, you know, is, it's huge," she said of motherhood. "And so that will always fuel everything. Arthur will always be my North Star now."

Director Rachel Fleit also spoke with ET about some of the more emotional moments that she didn't have a chance to reflect on until filming had wrapped.

"It wasn't until we were in post [production] and really editing the piece that it got to my emotional core," Fleit said. "When I was there, we were just doing it, we had a task for the day."

Blair said that her mindset has changed after years of considering herself "cynical" and a "realist."

"I did not cultivate a real lightness in myself of long-term stamina, how to be more of a cheerleader instead of a just an empathizer with people that were already down," she explained. "So now I have some voices and, kind of, cheerleading to do for myself and others because I do think we are meant to have joy, and [it's] the only way people will move forward and get through fear and things that divide us."

Introducing, Selma Blair opens in select theaters on Friday, Oct. 15 via Strand Releasing before launching on Discovery+ on Oct. 21.