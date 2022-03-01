Serena Williams Tells Newspaper to 'Do Better' After Venus Photo Gaffe

Serena Williams is calling out the New York Times. The 40-year-old tennis pro took to Twitter on Wednesday to bring attention to the newspaper mistakenly running a photo of Venus Williams alongside an article about Serena's venture firm.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough," Serena tweeted alongside a photo of the print edition of the paper, which featured the error. "This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked."

"You can do better, @nytimes," she added.

The online edition of the article did feature a photo of Serena, which the Twitter account for the paper's business section noted in their response.

"This was our mistake," the tweet read. "It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in [Thursday's] paper."

This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper. — NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) March 2, 2022

The article in question was highlighting the fact that Serena's venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, raised an inaugural fund of $111 million, which she plans to use to invest in founders with diverse points of view.

"I’ve always been fascinated with technology, and I’ve always loved how it really shapes our lives," she told the Times. "When I met my husband [Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian], that was our first conversation. That’s how we met. I was talking about investments."