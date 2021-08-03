Seth Meyers on Celebrating Critics Choice Award With His Parents By His Side (Exclusive)

Seth's parents -- Lawrence and Hillary -- just got their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week, and decided to sit with him, just off-screen, as he delivered his acceptance speech. As usual, when his parents are involved, the pair stole the show with their fun antics.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima after the show, in the virtual press room, Seth and his parents opened up about the big win and getting to share in the celebration together.

"Yeah, it is crazy, crazy, crazy," Seth's mom marveled with a smile.

"It's the second best thing that's happened this month," Seth's dad added with a laugh, referring to their vaccinations.

When asked if Seth's two sons -- Ashe, 4, and Axel, 2 -- were watching the ceremony at home, Hillary said, "Oh, no no, the kids are night-night. It's way too late for them."

"By the way, if we wake them up, don't be offended, but we're gonna tell them I won an Oscar," Seth quipped. "They just don't know. They're too young to know all of the shows."

Meyers shares his two children with wife Alexi Ashe, and the TV personality joked, "Just anything less than an Oscar would not be worth waking the kids up for, from my wife's perspective."

Meyers took home the trophy in the category, beating out formidable competition in Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Red Table Talk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Desus & Mero.