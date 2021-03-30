Seth Rogen Clarifies Emma Watson 'This Is the End' Anecdote, Says She Didn't 'Storm Off the Set'

Seth Rogen wants to clarify a recent story about actress Emma Watson's involvement with his 2013 comedy, This Is the End.

Watson appears in the apocalyptic film as herself, but Rogen was asked in his recent British GQ interview about a scene which caused the Harry Potter star to "storm off set." The article calls the scene in question one of the film's "more out-there" moments, which included actor Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know, I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was," Rogen tells the magazine of Watson choosing not to do the scene. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

He adds, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Rogen didn't like the way his comments were interpreted by British GQ and took to Twitter on Monday to set the record straight.

"Emma Watson did not 'storm off set' and it's s***ty that the perception is that she did," Rogen wrote. "The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls**t."

Rogen took some responsibility for the story, saying he should have "communicated better" about the anecdote, saying Watson was "put in an uncomfortable position."

"She and I spoke on the night, it was overall a s**ty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did," he continued. "We agreed on her not being in the scene together."

Rogen added that he would happily work with the British actress in the future.

"I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again," he said. "I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."