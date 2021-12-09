'Sex and the City' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Reveals Shocking Main Character Death in Premiere Episode

Whether fans predicted it or not, the death at the end of the first episode of the new HBO Max Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, came as shock.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

The beloved franchise returned on Thursday with the premiere episode, "Hello It's Me," and showed Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) enjoying life in their 50s.

There was plenty of stunning style statements, including the beautiful floral Oscar de la Renta dress that Charlotte gifts her daughter, Lily, for her piano recital, and empowering moments where viewers see the ladies embracing the aging process.

Miranda lets her hair go gray, declaring, "We can't just stay who we were, right? And there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Meanwhile, Carrie struggles as she's unwilling to speak openly about her sex life on a new podcast, and Miranda has some cringeworthy attempts to seem woke as she returns to school to study human rights law.

Then, at the very end of the show's first episode, Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), is riding his Peloton bike while his wife is at Lily's piano recital. As the dramatic music swells, Big goes to take a shower and drops his phone before seizing his left shoulder.

By the time Carrie reaches home, Big is all but gone as she holds him, sobbing and screaming with the shower running over them both. The episode ends with Carrie's voiceover, saying, "And just like that, Big died."

In the show's second episode, "Little Black Dress," which also premiered on Thursday, we confirm that Big did have a heart attack. Carrie calls Miranda over as they are wheeling his body out of the apartment.

"What do I do now?" Carrie desperately asks her friend.

"I guess, they take him away and… " Miranda begins.

"No, I mean, what do I do now?" Carrie asks again.

Throughout every heartbreak and loss, these women stick together. Carrie's friends take turns spending the night at her house and being by her side. The scenes parallel to when Big didn't show up for their first wedding in the 2008 SATC film.

Even Samantha (Kim Cattrall), whose absence is explained by a falling out with Carrie in the first episode, sends a stunning floral arrangement to Big's funeral in a touching gesture. The funeral service is elegant and modern, with Miranda saying a few words that Carrie wrote, and a video montage of Big's life playing on a projector.

Charlotte is, as expected, very emotional, while Carrie can't seem to cry as she passes her nights in a constant state of insomnia.

It seems safe to assume that this new reboot will focus on how these characters will deal with grief, aging, and the changes in modern society.

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Prior to his death, the show gave fans a taste of Big's happy life with Carrie. The couple is seen preparing dinner together, listening to old records and discussing a trip to the Hamptons. They even have one last steamy and sweet scene in bed as Carrie does "research" for the podcast.

There may also be flashbacks and/or dream montages with Mr. Big, as Noth was spotted filming all over New York City, and the only onscreen moments shown so far take place inside the couple's apartment.

Back in June, Noth shared that he almost didn't return for the show's reboot.

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it," he told Yahoo Finance Live. "But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas. Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

New episodes of And Just Like That drop every Thursday on HBO Max.