'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's 'Uncomfortable' Feud

The Sex and the City star, known as Mr. Big, shared his thoughts on Cattrall's decision to not be a part of the revival, And Just Like That, sharing that he wishes a disagreement had never happened between the two actresses.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close," Noth tells The Guardian of Cattrall. "I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons."

"I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," he adds, before explaining that he doesn't "like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty."

"I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that," he says.

The two actresses reportedly had a falling out during the show's fifth season when Parker was paid more than Cattrall. While the two stars have denied any bad blood between them, Cattrall has been vocal about her decision to not reprise her iconic SATC role.

"I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have. It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it," she said in December 2020 while on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast. "I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

Noth, on his end, also noted that he was hesitant to return for the revival, noting that the two SATC films didn't have the same magic as the show.

"Yeah, it’s just the nature of being in a movie, I guess. They did pretty well, though. On my side of it, I thought it was less – I was a little uncomfortable with the, um, in the second one, how the issues between Carrie and Big were resolved,” he admits. "I don’t remember [the films], to tell you the truth. I just remember the series being a lot of fun. I saw the movies once at the premieres and that was it."

The actor also touched on Willie Garson's unexpected death. The late star, who died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57, portrayed Stanford Blatch. Noth shared that "most of us didn't know" about his cancer diagnosis.

"The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking," he expresses. "It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed. Oh God …"

And Just Like That… premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.