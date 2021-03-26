'Sex and the City’ Star David Eigenberg on If He'd Reprise His Role as Steve for the Revival

While it was initially reported that Steve Brady and Mr. Big might not be making an appearance in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, David Eigenberg, the actor who played Miranda Hobbes' husband, doesn't seemed opposed to reprising his role.

“I really love that show,” Eigenberg told Us Weekly when asked about the revival. “I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back."

When asked about Cynthia Nixon, his longtime co-star and onscreen wife, he gushed, "[She’s] a dream to work with."

David Eigenberg hugs Cynthia Nixon while filming a wedding scene for 'Sex and the City' Oct. 17 in New York City. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

While the 56-year-old actor is excited to see the return of the SATC universe, he shared that it doesn't feel right to return to his role without the late actress Anne Meara by his side. Meara, who played Steve’s mom, Mary Brady, died in May 2015.

"That’s kind of heartbreaking because she was a dear lady and a dear friend of mine," he shared. "It’s a sad thing to go back because that character, you know, [the] lineage is gone, and Anne as a human being wouldn’t be there. It’s a strange thing."

Offering some hope that he might return to the franchise, Eigenberg added, "But we’ll see. …If it can work out, we may be going down that road."

Chris Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big, also recently teased that he, too, could return for the revival, despite a report from Page Six that said otherwise.

"Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉," he responded, seemingly sarcastically, to a fan on Instagram. The 66-year-old actor took it a step further on another commenter's plea for him to reprise his role, writing, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

It has already been confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker will be returning as Carrie, as well as Nixon and Kristin Davis as pals Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the revival.