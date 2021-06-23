'Sexy Beasts' Is a New Dating Show Where Singles Hide Identity With Prosthetics and Makeup

A new way to find love requires a beastly approach. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its new dating reality show, Sexy Beasts, on which singletons will be put in prosthetics and heavy makeup to hide their identity as they go on dates.

The Masked Singer-style prosthetics don't mean the participants are any less serious about finding their person, as the trailer opens with a panda-masked woman discussing her timeline for having a family.

An alien, a devil, a fox, a scarecrow and a dolphin are among the other elaborate disguises.

"I've kissed this girl and I don't know what she looks like," one man comments in the trailer, as a couple makes out while dressed in their beastly costumes.

The streaming platform notes that the series, which is using the same format as a 2014 British series of the same name, aims to "put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

Prior to the release of the trailer, Variety reported that Netflix has ordered two, six-episode seasons of the series. The outlet additionally reported that Rob Delaney will narrate the show.

Sexy Beasts will premiere July 21 on Netflix. Watch the video below to see what else is set to come to the streaming platform soon.