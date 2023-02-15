Shakira Lip-Syncs About Killing an Ex and His New Girlfriend in Valentine's Day Post

Shakira celebrated Valentine's Day by seemingly poking fun at her ongoing drama with ex Gerard Piqué. The 46-year-old Columbian singer posted a funny video of herself in a black jumpsuit, bra top and heels, mopping up her kitchen.

In the clip, Shakira lip-syncs along to the chorus of SZA's "Kill Bill," which is all about killing an ex.

"I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him, though/ Rather be in jail than alone," SZA sings.

Shakira ends the clip with a playful laugh at the camera.

The drama between Shakira and Piqué, the father of her two children, has been playing out publicly since their 2022 split.

The 36-year-old soccer pro went public with his new romance with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí after Shakira released a new breakup anthem, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, " which fans think follows the story of her and Piqué's split after 11 years together.

In the English translation of the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement." She goes on to say, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds. You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The lyrics are seemingly a direct call out to the FC Barcelona star, who is now in a relationship with 23-year-old Martí.

Days after the song's release, Show News Today claimed that Shakira first became suspicious that Piqué was being unfaithful after noticing that her jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away. The site claims that Piqué himself didn't care for the jam and neither did their kids, indicating that someone else was eating it while she was away.

Adding fuel to the theory is a moment in Shakira's "Te Felicito" music video from April 2022, where she opens the fridge to find the head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter. In an interview for the British show This Morning about the song, which was also deemed a split track about Piqué, Shakira is questioned about why she is seen going to the refrigerator.

At the time, she replied, "To find out the truth, so I go to the refrigerator."

As for Shakira's Valentine's plans, the singer spent the day with her bunny rabbit, posting a pic on her Instagram Stories and writing, "My funny Valentine."

She also shared a sweet photo of a heart-themed table setting for her sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, writing, "On Valentine's Day; pink milk and cookies for my babies before bedtime."