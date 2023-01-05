Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video

"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!

The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"

Check out the full music video below!

Twain was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where she dished on her new single and forthcoming album, Queen of Me, due out Feb. 3.

"I wrote the album during COVID," she shared. "It was an exercise in picking my spirits back up, taking self control of my mood... So I wrote songs that made me feel good, songs that made me get up and dance."

"Music is my great escape," the singer added. "It's my 'me time'...Songwriting is this creative space where I can just make up whatever it is I want to feel."

