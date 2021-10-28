Shanna Moakler Appears to Rekindle Romance With Matthew Rondeau After Ex Travis Barker's Engagement

Is love in the air once again? Shanna Moakler has sparked speculation that she and ex Matthew Rondeau have rekindled their romance.

After calling it quits earlier this year, the TV personality and model shared a cozy snapshot of herself and Rondeau to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The post featured a collage of photo booth pics of herself and Rondeau laughing and smiling, as well as one pic in which she's planting a kiss on Rondeau's cheek. She captioned the post with a smiley face and kiss emojis.

On Thursday, Moakler shared another photo of herself and Rondeau to her story showing them sitting together on the deck of a boat, while enjoying a drink.

Rondeau confirmed that the pair had called it quits back in July, telling ET in an exclusive statement, "I broke up with Shanna months ago."

"It is disappointing things couldn't work out between us two, but sometimes love isn't enough... making that decision to have us move on and go our separate ways was not easy, but I know it was the right decision. And overall, beneficial for the both of us."

In April, a source exclusively told ET that the couple was no longer together.

Moakler and Rondeau, a model and actor, met on Instagram and had been dating for about a year at the time of their April split. The former Miss USA seemed to have been in good spirits since their springtime breakup, with another source telling ET that she had met up with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya, for dinner and drinks that same month.

Moakler and Rondeau reportedly reconciled in May before ultimately calling it quits again.

The latest possible reconciliation comes a few weeks after her ex-husband, Travis Barker, got engaged to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star and the rock star got engaged on Oct. 17, in a stunning seaside proposal. Barker popped the question as the sun set, inside a heart made of red roses and lined with candles, on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California.