Sharna Burgess Claps Back at Rumor That She Doesn't Live With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess says anyone claiming that she doesn't live with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, is flat-out wrong. The Dancing With Stars pro says she is buying a new house for her mother to live in and to expand her real estate portfolio.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Sunday to clear up the rumors, Sharna said, "I've been looking at properties again today, Brian has been coming with me which has been amazing, but I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together ... and why I'm buying a new house, so insane."

Sharna continued to explain that she sold her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles because she was able to capitalize on the profitable real estate market in the area. "I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible," she said.

The DWTS member made headlines when this week when she sold her two-bedroom home in Beachwood Canyon for $1,555,000. Sharna originally bought the property in 2017 and put it back on the market less than 3 weeks ago.

The gorgeous home offers sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and features hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and a fireplace in the living room.

Sharna then went on to share that her mother is coming to live in California ahead of the birth of her and Brian's baby. The dancer said that she is nearly 5 weeks away from giving birth.

Sharna and Brian announced that they were pregnant back in February. The dancing competition partners shared photos from a shoot in Hawaii that showed her growing baby bump.

The new addition will be the first for Burgess, and the fifth for Green who shares sons, Noah, 9, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green is also father to a 19-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Happy house hunting you two!