Sharna Burgess Has Met Brian Austin Green's Kids With Megan Fox, Source Says

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are getting more serious. After going Instagram official last month, a source tells ET that Burgess has met his three children with his estranged wife, Megan Fox -- 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and the 47-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star have been dating since December, and our source says the two met through a business manager.

"Brian sees a lot of potential with Sharna and is curious to see how things blossom further," the source says. "Sharna has met Brian's kids and they think she is super nice and get along swimmingly with her."

"Brian loves how optimistic and positive Sharna is and how she is super driven and always smiling and laughing," the source also says. "He admires that she does her best to enjoy life and lead a successful professional life as well."

According to our source, the feeling is definitely mutual.

"Sharna is super into Brian and is hoping that their relationship lasts," the source says.

As for where things stand between Green and 34-year-old Fox -- who recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, 30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly -- our source says the two are trying their hardest to make their co-parenting relationship work.

"There always seems to be some sort of issue between the two of them, but they do their best to keep the kids from knowing anything about any frustrations or difficulties," the source says.

The new development in Burgess and Green's relationship marks a big change from what a source told ET in December, when the source said the two were "casually seeing each other" after his split from Fox.

"She's dating around and having fun, it's not serious with anyone," the source said at the time of Burgess. "Usually she's pretty open and likes to talk about who she's seeing, but she's staying pretty tight-lipped about Brian."