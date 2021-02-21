Sharna Burgess Praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Amid Their Divorce

Sharna Burgess thinks Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are doing a "great job" co-parenting amid their divorce. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dating Green since December, praised the way he and Fox have been raising their kids during her appearance Australian daytime program The Morning Show on Friday.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife -- uh, ex-wife -- have raised three beautiful children," Burgess said. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Green, who announced his split from Fox last May after 10 years of marriage, shares three kids with the actress: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey. He also shares an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess added that Green and Fox's ability to keep things civil after their split have made her feel comfortable in her own relationship with Green.

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world," she shared.

A source told ET earlier this month that Green's sons "get along swimmingly" with Burgess.

"Brian loves how optimistic and positive Sharna is and how she is super driven and always smiling and laughing," the source said. "He admires that she does her best to enjoy life and lead a successful professional life as well."

"Sharna is super into Brian and is hoping that their relationship lasts," the source added.

