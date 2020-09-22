Sharon Osbourne in Quarantine After 3-Year-Old Granddaughter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she is halfway through two weeks of quarantine after learning her granddaughter, Minnie, tested positive for the coronavirus. Minnie is the daughter of Sharon and husband, Ozzy Obsourne’s, son, Jack Osbourne.

Sharon, 67, shared the news while speaking to her co-hosts via video during Monday’s season premiere of The Talk.

“Oh Carrie Ann, drama!” she said. “Yes, I was meant to be in the studio. I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid. She’s okay. She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t.”

“I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out,” she also said. “And, as I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe.”

Minnie is the youngest of 34-year-old Jack’s three children with ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Not how I wanted to start the new season of @TheTalkCBS pic.twitter.com/OA4JTqLvXy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 21, 2020

Sharon shared that Minnie contracted the virus from one Jack’s employees.

“It just goes to show you -- she’s three years of age -- that children can get COVID,” she said.

Jack previously told ET that he and Ozzy were high-risk for COVID-19, then noted how ironic it would be if Ozzy became ill with the virus.

"Here's the thing -- I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, ok?" Jack joked, referring to an infamous story of how Ozzy once bit the head off of a bat during a concert. "This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back."

