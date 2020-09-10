Sharon Osbourne Says She Was 'Crying and Crying' Over Birthday Surprise from Sara Gilbert (Exclusive)

Sharon Osbourne is overwhelmed by the surprise visit she got on Friday from her former The Talk co-host and close friend, Sara Gilbert. ET spoke to Osbourne on her 68th birthday on Friday, when she shared her reaction to the emotional on-air visit that had her bursting into tears.

On Friday's episode of The Talk, Osbourne had already started crying when she was shown a video Gilbert taped for her birthday, in which Gilbert told Osbourne that she loved her and couldn't wait to see her again. But she was even more shocked and touched when Gilbert ended up popping out from backstage. Osbourne burst into more tears as she blew Gilbert kisses, while Gilbert pulled up a chair and stayed more than six feet apart from her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Osbourne talked to ET's Kevin Frazier about the lovely surprise and her emotional reaction.

"I've been crying and crying, to see all of my girlfriends and my husband and Sara and her little boy -- can you believe Sara Gilbert?" she marveled. "I mean, I was just like 'No. It's just too much to take in.'"

The mother of three said she didn't initially expect much from her birthday given the current state of the world.

"Do you know, I’ve been looking forward to nothing -- nothing," she said. "Nothing to look forward to. It's just so depressing, every which way you turn. And then today, it's just been unbelievable. I thought it was just going to be another birthday, like, forget it, forget it. Move on. And it's just been amazing, and listen, we're nearly at the end of the year and I’m just hoping that next year is going to be a blessed one for everybody."

Osbourne said she planned to continue her birthday celebration by sharing her favorite cake with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. She also revealed her favorite birthday gift she's ever received from the Black Sabbath frontman.

"Probably a ring," she shared. "Yeah, wonderful, he got me a really beautiful ring."

Meanwhile, Osbourne talked about her close friendship with Gilbert with ET last August, when she again got emotional during Gilbert's last day filming The Talk.



"We're just very close," she said. "She's probably one of my bestest friends that I've ever had, because I've known her a long time but only worked with her and got close with her over the last nine years. But as I said, we live right near each other so she can't get away from me."

"Sara Gilbert, you're the best -- irreplaceable, the best, a comedy genius, the best friend I've got in my life," she added. "You've been a good friend to everybody here, we all adore you, and you know what, you're going on to great things in your life, so, I'll always be a part of your life, Ms., you're not getting rid of me."

Meanwhile, Gilbert said to Osbourne on her last day on The Talk, "We've shared so much together, so much joy and pain. We've been there with each other and for each other through so many moments… I love you and I know this is not a goodbye and that we're going to be in each other's lives. I'll make sure of that."

Watch the video below for more.