Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Reached Out to Her For Help in a Lengthy Letter Back in 2007

Sharon Stone is sharing the special link that she shares with Britney Spears. This past week, Spears posted several photos of famous women who have "truly inspired" her on Instagram. The 63-year-old Basic Instinct actress was the first one featured in the series and when asked about it on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she reveals that she has a connection to the 39-year-old pop star.

"Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life -- about the time when people would recognize it, when she shaved her head -- wanting me to help her," Stone shares, referencing Spears' infamous haircut back in 2007. "I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help."

Stone, who opens up in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, about some of her more troubling experiences in the industry, relates to Spears' struggle with her conservatorship.

"The true fact of it is, it's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you," Stone notes. "There's a huge breaking point and there's a point where you get broken."

Describing Spears' current situation as "so out of control and awful," Stone adds, "I can say certainly it's been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life and I have certainly had it. It's very complicated to take control of your life. It's very hard to get control of your finances."

Spears' story has been brought to the forefront after the February release of The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears. On Tuesday, Spears posted an Instagram video of herself dancing and commented on the doc in the caption.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!" she wrote.

As for Stone, she opens up in her memoir about the physical abuse and manipulation she endured throughout her childhood and career. For her story, check out the video below.