Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East have officially shared their newborn son's name.

A week after welcoming their second child together, the couple revealed the name of their baby boy in a special YouTube video shared on Friday. The video begins with the 29-year-old former gymnast and her husband's family meeting their son before announcing that his name is Jett James East.

"We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us. We’re in heaven. We’re so thankful we get to share this journey with you," they couple wrote on the video description. "Thank you for the continues prayers, we so appreciate them!"

The couple is also parents to almost-2-year-old daughter Drew.

The video also shows baby Jett getting his footprints, his first bath, first night sleep and many other firsts. It also shows Johnson post-delivery and being a total champ. It also shows them exchanging push presents and bringing the baby home for the first time.

Baby Jett's name reveal comes days after the family shared the first photos of their new bundle of joy.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" Shawn wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her son.

The couple shared the news of their baby boy's arrival on July 20, through their company, Teddy & Bear, which noted in an Instagram Story that both mom and baby are doing well.

Shawn and Andrew -- who got married in April 2016 -- announced in January that they were expecting their second child together. Shawn was diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant but recovered from the "pretty mild" case that she had.

On Thursday, she shared a timelapse video of her second pregnancy, showing off her burgeoning baby bump at different stages.

"9lbs 13oz baby boy 😊 man... pregnancy and babies are miracles," she captioned the post.