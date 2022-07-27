Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Tour: 'I Have to Put My Health as My First Priority'

Shawn Mendes has canceled the remaining dates of the Wonder World tour. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer shared the news in a lengthy statement posted on his social media.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

Mendes explained that he was hopeful that he would be able to start the tour again -- following some time off -- but he just wasn’t ready to get back on the road.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he shared.

The “Stiches” singer also assured his fans that he would be making new music, despite not being on tour.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” he wrote. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Fans and friends filled Mendes' comments section with love and support. “Proud of you!!!!!! You deserve rest !!! get well Shawn!,” Kehlani wrote.

“Proud of you for doing what’s right for your well being ❤️❤️❤️ we’re with you,” Jay Shetty added.

“Love u bro ❤️,” JP Sax wrote.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Mendes’ announcement comes three weeks after he initially shared his plans to take a few weeks off of the Wonder World tour to focus on his health. At the time, Mendes said that he had “hit a breaking point” and that he needed three weeks off to reset.

The Wonder World tour kicked off in Portland, Oregon, on June 27, and had shows scheduled in the United States and Canada through October. The European leg was slated to begin in May 2023.