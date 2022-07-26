'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Breaks New Ground for the MCU: Watch an Exclusive Clip!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is like nothing you've seen in the MCU before!

"This is expanding the definition of what a Marvel Studios production can be," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shares in ET's exclusive featurette from the upcoming Disney+ series. "There's something so surreal and so funny about a giant, 6'7" Hulk in the courtroom."

She-Hulk stars Orphan Black standout Tatiana Maslany as the titular lawyer turned hero. When her character, attorney Jennifer Walters, accidentally gets cross-contaminated with the Hulk's blood, she finds she has more problems to contend with than just judges and juries.

"She spent all this time to become a lawyer, and this idea of becoming a superhero is not appealing to her," executive producer and director Kat Coiro explains.

However, while the burden of a super-powered life weighs heavy on many of the MCU's favorite heroes, the tone of She-Hulk is notably lighter, with Maslany declaring it Marvel's "first true half-hour comedy" at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend

"This is a radical, revolutionary show," laughs Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role as Bruce Banner, aka the MCU's resident Hulk, who attempts to guide Jennifer as she struggles with her new powers and keeping that infamous temper in check. "It has this tongue-in-cheek, self-referential thing going on."

The She-Hulk comic canon is notorious for in-jokes and breaking the fourth wall, and fans get a taste of how that translates to the show in the featurette, as Jennifer waxes poetic about all the MCU cameos that keep popping up in her world -- along with Ruffalo, we also get a glimpse of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong. (Eagle-eyed Comic-Con fans also caught a glimpse of Charlie Cox as Daredevil at the end of She-Hulk's newest trailer.)

The series also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, as well as Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo and Griffin Matthews.

When ET spoke with Maslany at Comic-Con, she said one of the best aspects of the series is seeing all the MCU cameos adapt to She-Hulk's "totally different tone."

"They come in with their characters that have this legacy of all the movies they've been in, and all the stories they've told, but this one is a totally different world," the actress explained.

"It's a real goof," she added with a smile.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.