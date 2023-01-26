Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys

You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!

"It was amazing because, unlike you, I can't sing to save my life. And Soul Train was off the charts because I don't sing. I'm blessed to act and I love what I do to entertain people, but I got to meet Mariah Carey, Beyoncé when [she was part of] Destiny's Child, Snoop, Patti Labelle, The Temptations..." the actor recalled, listing some of the newcomers and legends he got to meet during his reign hosting the musical variety television show.

Most memorably, Moore recounted his meeting with singer Alicia Keys. "I tried to get at [her], I tried," he shared, laughing. "I've told this story from time to time, but the short version of it is -- I saw her at the Soul Train Awards. I was in my dressing room, I looked at the monitor and there she was with her cornrows. And this was when her song, 'Falling,' was first blowing up. She was getting ready to explode. So she's playing the piano, doing her thing, and my favorite instrument is the piano."

Alicia Keys performs at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena March 20, 2002. Steve Grayson/WireImage

He added, "So, fast forward, about four months, and she's having a listening party in L.A... Someone else is performing, and she's on the rooftop, so I get on the rooftop... I go over there, and I go, 'So hey Alicia, check this out, you're wonderful, and piano is amazing. I don't know what your man situation is like, but if you're ever in L.A. I'd love to take you out for a drink. And her aunt is nearby just snickering at me... And she goes, 'Check this out, son. I respect your flirt game, but my man situation is handled.' I walked away so uncool."

At least it all worked out in the end! Moore and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl named Frankie earlier this month, the actor's rep confirmed to ET.

Moore announced the news that he and Dizon were expecting a baby during a teaser for his appearance on Hudson's show.

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up," he said in the sneak peek clip. "... My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, the S.W.A.T actor lovingly looks down at his daughter as he holds her in his arms.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" he captioned the pic. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"

"I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Moore continued. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

Moore concluded his post by writing, "Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes 'Frankie Muthaf**kin Moore'!!!!"

Frankie is Moore's first child. Dizon, 39, is already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.