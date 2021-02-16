Shenae Grimes Expecting Second Child With Husband Josh Beech

Congrats to Shenae Grimes! The 90210 star is expecting her second child with husband Josh Beech, she announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"Here we go again!!!" Grimes captioned a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time."

"We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic," she added. "So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

Grimes added, "Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats. We appreciate and love you. PS you can check out out the rest of my first pregnancy photos on thedamnthing.com now! 🥰."

Grimes and Beech married in 2013 and welcomed their first child, daughter Bowie, in September 2018.

In his post, Beech shared a series of images of Grimes' baby bump, including a precious photo of Bowie giving it a kiss.

On her blog, The Damn Thing, Grimes said she wanted to be respectful of sharing her baby news given that many couples struggle to conceive.

"While we’re thrilled to share this news with our supportive community, Josh and I want to first and foremost be mindful of the sensitive nature surrounding a pregnancy announcement," she wrote.

"The ability to conceive naturally is a privilege and a blessing and while it’s one we are extremely grateful for, we want to ensure that we acknowledge those whose family planning journeys have been more complicated than our own," she added. "We see you, we love you and we want you to know that you are in our prayers."