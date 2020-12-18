Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart

Walmart is teaming up with TikTok on a new way to shop the retailer's top fashion items. The Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, a one-hour variety show that'll live-stream on TikTok, will feature the app's top creators like Michael Le (who casually has over 43m followers) in the coolest clothing and accessories that users can shop directly on the app as they watch the show.

From at-home runway shows to dance-offs, TikTok users will see pieces from brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and more in action. All they need to do is tap on an item they love for it to be added to cart and ready for checkout.

TikTok has become the hottest app to find the latest trending fashion such as the $10 Walmart jeans and holiday wish list items.

Watch and shop the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular on Walmart's TikTok page on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below.

George

Walmart

>George

The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Walmart

>Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home.

Scoop

Walmart

>Scoop

Score this on-trend Scoop tie-dye sweatsuit for $55.

SWEATSHIRT

JOGGERS

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company

Walmart

>PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company

Snow boots that are practical and fashion-forward.

REGULARLY $59.99

Eloquii Elements

Walmart

>Eloquii Elements

Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves to wear for the holidays.

REGULARLY $35

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

Walmart

>iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

Stock up on chic printed face masks designed by Prabal Gurung.

REGULARLY $14

Kendall + Kylie

Walmart

>Kendall + Kylie

Add this plaid coat from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collection to your winter wardrobe.

REGULARLY $160

Champion

Walmart

>Champion

A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo.

REGULARLY $45