Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale: Save Up to 70% on Tory Burch, Vince, Rag & Bone and More

Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale: Save Up to 70% on Tory Burch, Vince, Rag &amp; Bone and More

Save big on your favorite top fashion brands at Shopbop. The Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale is happening right now through Dec. 9.

The online retailer is offering up to 70% off across categories and the best part is you can get an extra 25% off sale styles -- labeled "Holiday Cheer" -- with the code CHEER. Shop deep discounts on designer brands such as Tory Burch, Vince, Rag & Bone, Iro, By Far, Isabel Marant, Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Theory, Stuart Weitzman, Veronica Beard, Ulla Johnson and so many more. Plus, shipping and returns are always free. 

The sale event is the perfect place to grab gifts for the holiday season, along with a stylish treat for yourself. Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, is also having a sale up to 60% off, so be sure to check out their website for great gifts for men

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candlesgifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. 

See all sale items at Shopbop's Holiday Cheer Sale and shop our top picks below. 

Brynn Jodhpur Booties

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Brynn Jodhpur Booties

Shopbop

Brynn Jodhpur Booties

>Rag & Bone

Don't miss out on these leather Rag & Bone booties -- complete with sleek pointed toe and buckle accents. 

REGULARLY $495

Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo

Shopbop

Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo

>Tory Burch

Get a deal on the iconic Tory Burch ballet flats. We love the fun leopard print!

REGULARLY $328

Mini Satchel Bag

By Far

By Far Mini Satchel Bag

Shopbop

Mini Satchel Bag

>By Far

Get a deep discount on the By Far mini bag, carried by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. 

REGULARLY $540

Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings

Maaji

Maaji Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings

Shopbop

Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings

>Maaji

Stock up on face masks with this 5-pack from Maaji.

REGULARLY $32

Regis Sweater

ASTR the Label

ASTR the Label Regis Sweater

Shopbop

Regis Sweater

>ASTR the Label

Pair this cozy speckled sweater from ASTR the Label with jeans or leggings. 

REGULARLY $98

90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

Re/Done

Redone 90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

Shopbop

90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

>Re/Done

Re/Done's vintage-inspired jeans are a popular choice among the fashion crowd. This high-rise cropped design with distressing is no exception. 

REGULARLY $265

L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket

Alpha Industries

Alpha Industries L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket

Shopbop

L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket

>Alpha Industries

This Alpha Industries bomber jacket with warm, mid-weight sherpa. 

REGULARLY $180

Loli Scarf

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Loli Scarf

Shopbop

Loli Scarf

>Isabel Marant

This luxurious Isabel Marant scarf would be a great winter gift. 

REGULARLY $340

14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings

Adina Reyter

Adina Reyter 14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings

Shopbop

14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings

>Adina Reyter

Gift these gorgeous Adina Reyter diamond star post earrings with 14k gold and enamel design. 

REGULARLY $698

Osiam Dress

Iro

Iro Osiam Dress

Shopbop

Osiam Dress

>Iro

A silky, chic mini dress with ruffled skirt by Iro -- it's perfect for the holidays!

REGULARLY $475

