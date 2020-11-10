Simon Cowell Recovering Well Despite Reports He's Bedridden

Simon Cowell is walking over 10,000 steps a day on the road to recovery. Sources close to the America's Got Talent judge ET he's covering well following his bike accident, despite reports he'll be bedridden for months.

"He's doing really well and is recovering well and ahead of what was expected," the sources say of Cowell. "He's doing over 10000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again. He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time."

Cowell broke his back in a number of places after falling off his electric bike in August. He spent six hours in surgery, and underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back, ET learned last month.

The 61-year-old's fellow AGT judges told ET days after Cowell's surgery that he was "recovering tremendously."

"He's had a six-hour operation and he is already on his feet, which is above and beyond expectation, so I am thrilled," Howie Mandel shared. "I love the guy, I miss the guy, and my hearts and minds are with him and each and every moment."

