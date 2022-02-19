Simon Leviev Denies Being the 'Tinder Swindler': 'Just a Single Guy That Wanted to Meet Some Girls'

Simon Leviev is doubling down that he's not the so-called "Tinder Swindler."

Leviev, born Shimon Hayut, sat down with Inside Edition, which will air a two-part interview next week in which he denies being the man accused of swindling women he met on Tinder out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He gained the infamous moniker after becoming the subject of the hit Netflix documentary.

"I am not the 'Tinder Swindler,'" Leviev tells Inside Edition. "I was just a single guy that wanted to meet girls on Tinder." Entertainment Weekly also quoted Leviev claiming that the streaming giant made up the narrative.

"They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete[ly] made-up movie," Leviev's quoted as saying.

In a preview of the interview, Leviev is also seen with a new girlfriend, who kisses him on the lips after appearing from behind him.

In the doc, which is currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix, Leviev is said to have posed as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul in order to woo women on Tinder and then con them out of money. The documentary does not say how many people Leviev allegedly swindled, but estimates he made around $10 million.

Leviev, who recently joined Cameo, has since been banned from the online dating app, and upon the release of the doc announced via Instagram Story that he was preparing to tell his version of events.

While his Instagram account has also been deleted altogether, ET can confirm that Leviev has signed on with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc., in hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. ET is told he's looking into a potential podcast, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book.

"I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world's greatest salesman," Rodriguez tells ET of representing the alleged con artist. "It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story."

Part one of the interview airs Monday and part two airs Tuesday on Inside Edition.