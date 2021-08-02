Simone Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final in Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday. The event marks the 24-year-old Team U.S.A. gymnast's last opportunity to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles previously withdrew from a total of four events in the games, citing mental health issues that kept her from safely performing her routines.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” U.S.A. Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles' teammate, MyKayla Skinner, who replaced her during the vault finals, hinted that Biles would return after winning a silver medal on Sunday.

When asked if Biles would compete in Tuesday's individual beam event, she replied, "I think so. Yes," before clarifying, "I don't know for sure. It's kind of up to her. So that's the game plan."

If Biles does compete as scheduled, the event will come one week after she initially withdrew from the women's team final after competing in the first rotation.

Biles has been open about struggling with the "twisties," a mental block where gymnasts lose track of their position midair.

"I didn't have a bad performance & quit. I've had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition," she wrote after the women's team final. "I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver. QUEENS!!!! Hence why we have 4 team members [because] ALLLLL of us can compete in team meet. Not just me."