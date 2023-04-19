'Sister Wives' Fans Think Christine Brown's Nacho Pics With Her Fiancé Might be a Dig at Ex Kody

Christine Brown has a partner in life -- and in nachos! On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star turned 51, and her new fiancé, David Woolley, celebrated the occasion with a sweet post.

"Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive," David captioned a series of selfies that feature him, Christine and a large plate of nachos.

The birthday girl took to her respective Instagram to share the same set of photos and to thank her man for the date.

"Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou," she wrote.

Not only were fans impressed by the love of it all, they were quick to call out the subtle shade that Christine and David seemingly threw in the way of her ex, Kody Brown.

Kody caused a stir when he wrote in the family's memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, about a time early in his relationship with Christine, that made him question his attraction to her when he saw her eating nachos.

According to an excerpt via Reddit, Kody wrote, "Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship. It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her -- in fact, I liked her very much -- but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little -- well, a lot."

Fans celebrated the reality TV star finding a man who loves her, nachos and all.

"NACHOS FAMILY… like a KNIFE TO THE KIDNEYS! 😂😂😂," one fan wrote referencing the banner that hung up behind Christine and David.

"I laughed so hard ! Remember there is someone who will love you for you ! Even eating nachos .. happy for you," another reacted.

"I'm sure he thought you were absolutely beautiful eating every bite! So happy you found your happiness," another fan said in the comments.

Christine ended her 25-year spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. On Valentine's Day, Christine and David made their love Instagram official.

And just last week, the couple shared that David popped the question, and Christine said yes.

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," Christine wrote next to a series of pictures of her and David smiling as she held up her ring.