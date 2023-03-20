'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes Over Vacation With Boyfriend David Woolley in Utah

Christine Brown took some time away with her new man! Over the weekend, the Sister Wives star shared a snap of her and boyfriend, David Woolley, during their vacation in Utah.

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore. #moaboffroading #rzr #thesenewadventures #myking #mylifeawaits #readytoadventurewithhim #blessed," the 50-year-old wrote.

The post was accompanied by a picture of Christine and David posing side-by-side as they smile for the camera. Brown didn't share any additional details from their trip.

Christine and David's romantic getaway comes a little over a week after she took to social media to celebrate her "amazing" man.

"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen. #unbelievablyhappy #myking #lovethislifeofmine #imsoblessed," she captioned the photo of her and her boyfriend posing while out to eat at a restaurant.

David also isn't shy about showing off his lady on his respective social media. Last month, after going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, David shared a picture of Christine with a sweet quote.

"Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you.” - Ranata Suzuki #christinebrown #soulmate #myqueen #queen," he wrote.

Christine and David began their relationship in December. However, the couple went Instagram official two months later. Christine's relationship with David is her first since splitting with ex-husband, Kody Brown in 2021.