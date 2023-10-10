'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Wedding to David Woolley Included a Foot-Popping First Kiss: Pics

Christine Brown's new husband kicked things into high gear the second after saying "I do." In new wedding photos, David Woolley can be seen popping his foot while planting a wet one at the altar.

In the photo, David's standing straight while popping back his right leg and foot as he kisses Christine, who can be seen leaning forward for the sweet moment. The photo is one of many the couple has released since tying the knot on Saturday in Moab, Utah, in front of more than 300 guests.

Another photo shows an up-close portrait of Christine looking off in the distance as she poses with her bouquet. Some of the other photos the couple has released include a family photo. Christine and David pose with many of her children whom she shares with her ex, Kody Brown.

Christine's biological children in attendance included daughters Aspen Thompson, 28, Mykelti Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13, as well as son Paedon Brown, 25. Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, who got married earlier this year, was not pictured. It is unknown if she attended the wedding.

Dani Sork Photo

Notably, Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown, who came out as transgender last year, was also pictured, though Meri herself was not in attendance. Additionally, Janelle Brown's biological children -- Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, Logan Brown, Hunter Brown, Madison Brush, and Savanah Brown — were all in attendance.

Dani Sork Photo

According to People, Christine and David tied the knot in front of some 330 guests.

"It's a fairytale," she told the magazine. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

People reported that the wedding weekend kicked off Friday night with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River. The outlet also reports Christine's son, Paedon, and her father escorted her to the altar. After a passionate kiss, they were introduced to their friends and family as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley before Etta James' "At Last" played in the background.

This is Christine's first legal marriage after spiritually marrying her ex, Kody Brown, in 1994. David is a widowed father of eight, who tragically lost his first wife to suicide and addiction in 2012.

Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah, where she met David on a dating site in October 2022. They announced their engagement in April.