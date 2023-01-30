'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Says She Felt TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality

Gwendlyn Brown is keeping it real about her scenes on TLC's Sister Wives. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown is currently recapping recent episodes of her family's reality show and in this week's recap, she discusses one that featured her prominently.

In a Sister Wives episode that aired in October 2022, Gwendlyn noted that she is bisexual, adding that she's attracted to men, women, and people that fall into other gender spectrums.

"I look so mad in the moment, and I wasn't even upset. I was a little disappointed," Gwendlyn shares in her new YouTube recap. "I thought we were going to talk about the divorce. And all of the sudden, they were like, 'We're going to talk about your sexuality, Gwendlyn.'"

Gwendlyn goes on to speculate about why TLC would want to include this information in the episode, which widely centered around her parents' split.

"They were like, 'Ooh, we have another queer. We're going to exploit that. And make ourselves famous,'" Gwendlyn alleges, before backtracking slightly, saying, "I'm sure it's not, but it did feel weird. They also had me talk about my autism here too. I was like, 'That's weird.' I thought we were going to talk about my parents' divorce."

ET has reached out to TLC for comment on Gwendlyn's claims.

Gwendlyn and her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, got engaged in November 2022. She is not the first LGBTQ+ member of the Brown family. Meri and Kody's child, Leon, came out as transgender last summer and uses they/them pronouns.

In this week's recap, Gwendlyn also called out Kody for his comments about Christine amid their split.

"I was probably the most verbal about him not being active in our lives," Gwendlyn says. "So if anybody's to blame, it's actually him, but if anybody's to blame about talking about it, it's also probably him but a little bit me."