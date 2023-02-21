'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Transgender Sibling Leon Has 'Found a Safer Community' Outside of the Family

Gwendlyn Brown is giving some insight into the life of her sibling, Leon Brown. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown discussed Leon's relationship with the rest of the Brown family during a recent YouTube recap of a past Sister Wives episode.

Leon is the only child of Kody and his ex, Meri Brown. They came out as transgender in 2022 and began using they/them pronouns. When asked by a fan about Leon's estrangement from the rest of the family, Gwendlyn, who is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, opened up about her sibling's relationship with the Brown family.

"Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," Gwendlyn explained, referencing Meri's only biological child. "They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also with Leon being transgender and queer in general, and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith. Mormonism hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that's quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general."

Gwendlyn added that Leon has been "separating themselves" from the TLC stars in recent years.

"It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust," Gwendlyn added. "They've found a safer community for themselves."

Leon used to appear on Sister Wives, though they were not featured on the last season and their transition has not been discussed on the show.

Earlier in the episode, Gwendlyn elaborated on her other siblings' relationships within the family.

"The only one who's been separated from the family by something outside of their control is Paedon, and that's for good reason," she said of her biological brother, not sharing what that reason was. "Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health and Robyn's kids are separated because of her own doing."

She added of her dad, Kody, "Honestly, he doesn't have good relationships with any of his kids."