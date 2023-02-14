'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn's Fiancée Shares What She Doesn't Like 'At All' About Her Dad Kody

Gwendlyn Brown's future wife, Beatriz Queiroz, isn't the biggest fan of her dad, Kody Brown. TheSister Wives star did a Valentine's Day Q&A on her YouTube channel with Bea to share details of their romance and answer fan questions.

When one person asked Beatriz what she thinks of Kody, she laughed, saying, "Kody's an interesting character. He is energetic and fun. He's a fun guy. I just, sometimes when he says certain things, I don't like it."

"You don't like the way he talks to me?" Gwendlyn clarifies.

"Yeah, that's exactly it. I don't like the way that he talks to you at all," Beatriz confirms.

She adds of the TLC star, "He's super fun. I really like Kody. I don't think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members."

Gwendlyn shares that she met her fiancée working at a fast food restaurant and had a crush on her for "about a year."

They moved in together after two months of dating and got engaged after six or seven months together. She also reveals that their wedding will take place in July.

Beatriz was also raised Mormon but does not come from a polygamist family. She shares that she "definitely" knew about Sister Wives before meeting Gwendlyn, but didn't realize that her family was the one featured.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's funny. Do you watch Sister Wives or does that hit too close to home?'" Beatriz recalls. "She was like, 'That's my family.' And I was like, 'What?'"

Beatriz added that the hardest part of getting to know Gwendlyn's family is the sheer size.

"It's definitely harder to get close to everyone because there is so many of them and I'm used to family being very close and my memory's not great, so memorizing all their names and stuff, it's hard," she admitted.

Gwendlyn added that her fiancée is "really good at it, though."

Gwendlyn has been very candid in the past about her complicated relationship with her dad, Kody. During a recent recap of a Sister Wives episode, she said the Brown family patriarch had "changed" in recent years.

"He really has changed," Gwendlyn said of her dad. "The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren't as opinionated."