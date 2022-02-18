'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals He Questions Polygamy 'All the Time'

Kody Brown has pulled back the curtain on the struggle he's facing with his lifestyle.

In a clip from Sister Wives' upcoming season 16 finale episode, published by People, Kody admitted he is questioning his polygamy. "I question it all the time," he told host Sukyana Krishnan. "When you talk to women who are struggling in it, the pain in it."

His admission comes on the heels of his third wife, Christine's, headline-making announcement in November 2021 that she was leaving their plural marriage after more than 25 years together. While speaking to Sukyana, Kody recalled Christine telling him that she hated plural marriage.

"The mistake I made was not saying 'I'm so sorry' and 'I love you' and 'I validate what you’re saying,'" Kody admitted to Sukyana. "I didn’t validate her. Instead, it made me angry. It made me angry as hell."

As Kody explained, the experience spurred him to think critically about their lifestyle. "When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father, I mean, you inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'"

"It really has set me on my heels," he said, "and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It's a challenge."

Meanwhile, Christine confirmed during the episode that she's sure she doesn't want polygamy.

"Part of the reason I’m sure that I'm leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore. I don't," she said. "God's like, 'No, girl. You did it. You can go.'"

Robyn, Kody's fourth wife, posed a major question for the future of their family: "If he doesn’t love plural marriage, what does he do?" she wondered. "That’s three of us or all of us that he moves on from and we've seen that in our culture."

For how Christine and Kody's dynamic changed, check out the clip below: