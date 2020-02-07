SkinStore July 4th Sale -- Take 25% Off Sitewide and Up to 70% Off Select Items

Big beauty news! SkinStore is offering several can't-miss deals to celebrate the July 4th holiday.
First, take 25% off sitewide with promo code JULY4 at checkout. Shop now -- this deal is good through July 6. The beauty and skincare retailer is also offering discounts of up to 70% off in the extensive 4th of July Sale section of the SkinStore website. Shipping is free on orders over $49.
SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.
Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.
Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30.
Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Try these luxurious brightening and hydrating patches.
No promo code is needed to save on this oil-free tinted moisturizer -- it'll give you the perfect warm-weather blast of hydration and flattering color.
Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask.
If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code JULY4 to score this deal.
