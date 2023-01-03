Skip Bayless Hosts 'Undisputed' Without Shannon Sharpe Amid Damar Hamlin Tweet Backlash

After receiving a wave of backlash for his tweets about Damar Hamlin's hospitalization on Monday night, Skip Bayless hosted Tuesday's episode of Undisputed without his co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

The Fox Sports host didn't acknowledge his controversial tweets during the show. Instead, he offered viewers an apology "for what we're going to set out to do here today."

"I apologize for what for what we're going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we're going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show," Bayless said into the camera while sitting alone behind the Undisputed desk. "I'll admit up front that I'm still shook up about what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I'm still wrecked. In fact, I'm not sure I'm capable of doing this show today."

Bayless added that after "barely sleeping on it," he decided to carry on with the talk show because "it felt like, in our minds, we almost can't win with this because the last thing we want to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a life-or-death situation."

While Bayless didn't offer an explanation as to why Sharpe -- a former NFL tight end and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- wasn't co-hosting with him, he noted that he "looks forward" to Sharpe's return tomorrow.

Skip Bayless is without Shannon Sharpe for Undisputed today.



He attempted to apologize for the discussion surrounding Damar Hamlin last night and on today’s show. pic.twitter.com/MTg7w0gafx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 3, 2023

Bayless sparked outrage on Twitter when he posted a seemingly insensitive tweet after the Buffalo Bills' Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. The athlete remains hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless tweeted.

Athletes and sports fans immediately called out the Fox Sports host, including NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, NBA All Star Isaiah Thomas, former NFL player Jacob Hester, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, and former NFL player Darelle Revis.

Christ… what is wrong with you? How in the hell can you put something like this out there? A man’s life is at risk. Nobody gives a damn about playoff seeds and standings right now. Read the room, and have a heart man. — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) January 3, 2023

all u care about is football when damar hamlin’s life is at risk. coming from u i expected more. this tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 3, 2023

You’re a sick individual. Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 3, 2023

This is the most inconsiderate thing you could have said. We are human beings not just numbers. You’ve obviously never stepped foot in a locker room or been apart of a family like this. We are a band of brothers! Get over yourself man… Praying hard for Damar and his family! — Logan Cooke (@LoganCooke2) January 3, 2023

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

Come on Skip, this is life vs. a game. I’m sorry but this is your worst take ever. — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) January 3, 2023

Bayless later followed up with a tweet apologizing for what he said was a misunderstanding.

"Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters," Bayless tweeted. "Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the NFL has announced that Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week.

The league released a statement on Tuesday, sharing, "The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the statement continued. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

On Tuesday, Hamlin's family released an official statement -- shared by Rooney.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support show to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read. "We are deeply move by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

The family's statement went on to thank the medical professionals who assisted after the incident. "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

Hamlin's family statement ended with a request for more prayers and a note that further updates would be provided as they come in.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the statement read. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin Family."