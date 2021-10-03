'SNL's Newest Castmember Opens Season 47 Premiere With Joe Biden Press Conference

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 47th season over the weekend, and started things off with an expectedly political "Cold Open" sketch. In a surprise, the show put a lot of faith in a first-time castmember to play President Joe Biden.

Many fans were wondering who would play Biden now that Beck Bennett has left the cast. As it turns out, the show has tapped James Austin Johnson, who made his SNL debut right in the hot seat.

The sketch itself also featured Cecily Strong making her return to the show playing Senator Kyrsten Sinema, -- whom Biden describes as looking like "all of the characters from "Scooby doo" at the same time?"

Meanwhile, Melissa Villasenor reprised her fantastic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez impression, and Aidy Bryant debuted her Joe Manchin impression.

The sketch really was close to an all-hands-on-deck situation, featuring Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffant and finally Pete Davidson -- who brought his increasingly unsettling Andrew Cuomo impression to the table.

And now, a message from the President of the United States. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/PaZvnXLX6f — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 3, 2021

As is so often the case with the first Cold Open of the season, the jokes were more of an exaggerated recap of the past four months than an actual sketch or premise. It tackled the difficulty Biden has faced passing the infrastructure bill, Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal and more.

That being said, it was a surprisingly impressive showcase of Johnson's Biden -- which will likely be a recurring impression throughout the coming episodes.

I don't know who this guy is, but he does a pretty good President Biden.



And Cecily Strong's Sinema is just hitting the crazy nail on the head.



Welcome back, #SNL! pic.twitter.com/84Lcl1LlV6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 3, 2021

I’ve known this guy since the day he was born. If you had told me growing up that he would be on Saturday Night Live one day I would have said, yeah. That sounds about right. So so happy for @shrimpJAJ tonight. He was fantastic as Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/tQ5lxD1lvm — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 3, 2021

Apart from Johnson, this season has also added Aristotle Athari and Sarah Sherman, while featured player Lauren Holt has departed, along with Bennett.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

