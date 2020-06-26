Soludos Sneakers Are Up to 66% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer, Soludos has a colorful women's range with not-to-be missed deep discounts thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales from loads of fashion brands offering deals up to 80% off.

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevvy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favorites Superja and Veja, as part of the Amazon fashion sale. The summer sale is on now to make up for the retailer postponing Prime Day.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and black with a funky rainbow strip embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, they’re down from $139 to $104.25 here.

Amazon/Soludos

Amazon/Soludos

Amazon/Soludos

Amazon/Soludos

Amazon/Soludos

Amazon/Soludos

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss Soludos’ Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $88.61 in the Big Style Sale.

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $129 to $96.75 in select sizes.

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $40.46 has an unmissable discount of 66% in the Amazon fashion sale,) while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which starts at $55.88.



Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Amazon/Soludos Sneakers