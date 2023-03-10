Sonequa Martin-Green Reacts to 'Star Trek: Discovery' Ending: 'It's a Lot to Process' (Exclusive)

Sonequa Martin-Green is reacting to the end of Star Trek: Discovery.

The star of the Paramount+ series, which launched the current era of the Star Trek TV universe, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar backstage at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where Martin-Green -- the franchise's first Black female captain -- put into words the emotions she's feeling over saying goodbye.

"It's been a roller-coaster of emotions and I haven't even spoken about it publicly yet because it's a lot to process. It’s a lot to process, but I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Gratitude and peace and I'm quite excited," said Martin-Green, who was presenting Discovery costume designer Gersha Phillips with an award that evening. "We have a little bit more to do. There's more to be done before it's time to release season 5 to everyone. But I'm overwhelmed. We're sending all these messages of love and nostalgic texts back and forth to each other because it's a lot. It's a lot to feel right now. I'm very grateful."

Paramount+ announced March 2 that Discovery would be signing off after the upcoming fifth season, which will launch in early 2024. The final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well -- dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

"It’s exciting to to wrap it up, right? And so every aspect of the story in season 5 is that much more special because we know it's the last," Martin-Green teased, promising "we are" going out with a bang. "You know that for sure."

While her time leading Discovery is on borrowed time, the actress entertained the idea of a possible spinoff focused solely on her character.

"I would do [a spinoff]," Martin-Green reacted positively. "I love Captain Michael Burnham. I love Star Trek: Discovery, the entire company and show family and I love that the franchise is expanding, right? So, there's all kinds of opportunities -- not even just for me. So we'll see."

When asked to describe the final season, Martin-Green led out an audible gasp, before adding a few adjectives to help drive home the intensity that's to come.

"Monumental, heartbreaking, transformative," she hinted, adding that there may be tears shed and sadness felt because "it's the end."

Star Trek: Discovery returns in 2024 on Paramount+.