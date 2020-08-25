Sophie Turner Reunites With a Precious 'Game of Thrones' Prop

Sophie Turner will always be the Queen of the North, no matter how far she is from Winterfell. The 24-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram story on Saturday that she's been reunited with a precious Game of Thrones prop.

Seemingly sitting in Turner's home with Joe Jonas is now Sansa Stark's throne. Yes, the giant wolf-adorned wooden seat that Sansa proudly occupies in some of Games of Thrones' final moments is back at home with Sansa herself.

"Welcome home," Turner wrote alongside a pic of the throne, over a year after the show's series finale.

Instagram

Turner starred as Sansa on GoT for all eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019. In an interview with ET shortly after the series finale, Turner said her character was just fine with her throne at Winterfell -- she never wanted the Iron Throne that was so sought after during the series.

"Since she got to King's Landing in season 1, she never wanted that Iron Throne," Turner shared. "She never wanted to rule over that many people… I think watching how this character finished on Game of Thrones was the most satisfying ending."

"I love the way that Sansa's journey ended," she added. "I think it was kind of the one thing that she wanted throughout the whole show… to be home and to be where she felt most safe and comfortable, and that's Winterfell. She's totally capable of leading those people."

Turner is now on a new journey -- as a mother to a baby girl. She and Jonas recently welcomed their first child together. See more in the video below.