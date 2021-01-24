'Southern Charm' Alum Cameran Eubanks Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Elvis

Rest in peace, Elvis. Cameran Eubanks' beloved dog has died, she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The Southern Charm alum officially welcomed Elvis to her family in August 2019, after his previous owner -- a neighbor of and Eubanks and husband Jason Wimberly -- moved to North Carolina.

"Elvis went to heaven yesterday. ❤️," Eubanks wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of pics of Elvis with her family. "Thank you all for loving him. He was a special little guy who brought joy to so many people."

"Jason wanted to bury him under a magnolia tree in the country...I’m sure it will be the most Beautiful tree. The Pastor who married us and Christened Palmer said some beautiful words. He said God gave us animals and we will be with them again. ❤️," she concluded.

Elvis had formed a bond with Wimberly years ago, and as Eubanks revealed onThe Daily Dish podcast in May 2019, the dog's owners had been seriously considering letting Elvis stay with them permanently.

"He has formed such a bond with Jason -- they're moving to North Carolina -- they feel bad taking him away from his best friend," she said.

"He's old; he doesn't have that many days left. He's 16," Eubanks noted, adding, "My husband has pretty much officially stolen the neighbors' dog, permanently."

