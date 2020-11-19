'Southern Charm': Madison LeCroy Reacts to John Pringle and Austen Kroll Fighting Over Her! (Exclusive)

Southern Charm is no stranger to love triangles, but this season's might just be the show's most intense yet, and ET has your first look at the drama! The girls -- Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and Danni Baird -- are gathered at Kathryn's new townhouse, seemingly helping her move in, and their conversation quickly turns to an off-camera encounter Madison and Kathryn had with Southern Charm newbie John Pringle (whom the group simply calls "Pringle"). He’s made it no secret that he's interested in Madison… even though she's dating Austen Kroll.

Madison says Pringle was "very" over-served during a recent group hang and started whispering in her ear, "I'm just conflicted about my relationship with Austen and how I feel about you."

Cut to Austen sharing his side of the incident with Craig Conover: "I'm sitting right here and you're in my house and you're telling her that you're kinda into her? And then what I hear is, 'I'm conflicted between my feelings between you and between him!' Yeah, I f**king lost it."

Austen says he "jumped down" Pringle's throat, a moment Madison recreates for the ladies back at Kathryn's place.

"Austen stands up and he's like, 'Get the f**k out of my house!'" she recalls. "Me and Kathryn were like, what? And then Austen's like, 'What are you doing talking to her like that?!'"

"And the Pringle, he stood up and was like, 'Don't you ever f**kin' talk to me, boy!'" Kathryn adds, imitating a manly delivery that Madison dubs Pringle's "dad voice."

Watch both sides of the story play out here:

"I was like, 'Austen, sit down.' Like, we're not doing this," Madison shares, adding that she was a little "turned on" and "flattered" by the heated exchange between the guys.

"I loved it," she then confesses in an interview. "I was like, oh. Now I'm gonna sit back and watch them fight for me!"

Obviously, the Austen-Madison-Pringle triangle will be a continued point of contention for the rest of season 7. While Craig told ET that Austen probably would have preferred that Pringle not join their circle, Austen claimed he wasn't afraid of taking on a challenger.

"Just 'cause he comes in and thinks Madison's hot, I mean, she is hot!" Austen said. "Like, whatever. So what? It doesn't bother me. Let me say that in no way, shape or form did Pringle affect anything in me and Madison’s relationship. Like, from the jump."

Austen admitted he was more ticked at Patricia Altschul for encouraging Pringle to go after Madison, than he was at Pringle for, you know, actually going after her.

"I was definitely disappointed to see that, right? But not entirely floored," he confessed. "She knows how close that [her son Whitney Sudler-Smith] and I are, and I just thought that made her and I … friendly, you know? More than friendly. God, I've eaten dinner at her home many, many times, and so I was surprised."

"Immediately she's like, 'Hey, John, what about this girl?' And I'm like, do you want her to be on her fourth marriage, too?" he asked, taking a slight dig at Pat's own marital history. "Like, is that what you want for her? So, it was disappointing to hear and see, to say the least."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.