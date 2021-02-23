'Southern Charm' Star Michael the Butler Suffers Stroke

Michael Kelcourse, known to Southern Charm fans as Patricia Altschul's longtime butler "Michael The Butler," has suffered a stroke.

Altschul's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, confirmed the news in a statement to The Daily Dish on Tuesday. "I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as 'Michael The Butler,' recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a 'spinal cord stroke,'" the statement read. "Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover."

"Thank you for respecting Michael's privacy during this challenging time," the statement continued.

In May 2019, Altschul opened up about her special bond with Kelcourse on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She also shut down speculation from fans that anything romantic has ever happened between her and her right-hand man.

"Honey, this is a professional relationship," she said. "It is between employer and employee and we respect and admire each other. But absolutely not. Certainly not."

She also called him "the nicest guy in the world" in an interview with The Daily Dish in 2018.

"Michael, he's devoted to Mom," she said at the time. "He's invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals."

