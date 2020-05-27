SpaceX's Historic First Astronaut Launch With NASA Scrubbed Due to Weather

SpaceX intended to make history on Wednesday with its first astronaut launch for NASA.

Due to inclement weather, however, the launch was scrubbed. The next attempt will take place Saturday at approximately 3:22 p.m. EST.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will again board a Crew Dragon spacecraft, in hopes of heading to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Space Center in Florida.

What time is the launch? The crew is scheduled to attempt the launch again on Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EST.

What are the weather conditions? TBD. A chance of thunderstorms is what initially threatened the planned launch on Wednesday.

follow along on Twitter with updates from NASA using the hashtag #LaunchAmerica.

Prior to Wednesday's attempted #LaunchAmerica, the official Twitter account for the International Space Station shared video of Behnken and Hurley, clad in their custom-made SpaceX spacesuits, jumping into the backseat of a NASA logo-emblazoned Tesla Model X electric-powered SUV en route to the launch pad.

"All systems are looking good for Crew Dragon's first flight with astronauts," SpaceX shared in an Instagram post one day earlier.

